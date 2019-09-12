TOLEDO, Ohio — Citizens of Toledo, there's a new sheriff in town..well sort of.

The Toledo Police Department welcomed its newest member, K9 Mako Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, you can clearly see Toledo Police Chief George Kral's excitement to meet the new paw-trol officer.

Mako joins the team days after his older brother JJ retired Friday and is his big brother's replacement.

The Toledo K9 Association said after six years of service, JJ will live out his retirement floating around the pool, sneaking some people food and of course keeping Mako on his paws.

Mako is the first Belgian Malinois to join the team and is described as "easily the most athletic dog to ever grace" one of the Toledo K9 Association's teams.

Officer Brett Kohlman will be handling Mako on the night shift. The dynamic duo finished at the top of their class and are now certified by the state.

Toledo K9 Association It's official! JJ retires! After six great years of service, JJ ge... ts to live out his days floating around the pool, sneaking some people food and chasing his replacement and new baby brother, Mako around the house! In the pictures...the Chief thanks JJ for a job well done and JJ's handler Brett with K9 Unit Commander Lt Twining.

RELATED: New K-9 training center to help those with disabilities

RELATED: Toledo K-9 Association selling new swag this weekend