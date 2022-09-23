Local studio opens in downtown Toledo Saturday, allows anyone to explore art

Make419 will celebrate its free grand opening Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., offering memberships, workshops and classes to the community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Artists of any skill will be able to explore all kinds of art with the grand opening of Make419 on Saturday: a new maker's space in downtown Toledo.

Owner Charlotte Laney described a maker's space as an open studio where anyone can come in and use a wide variety art equipment to explore creative ideas.

The new business will be located inside the Secor Building on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Toledo where members can work with pottery wheels, light boxes, jewelry, knitting materials and many more crafting equipment.

They offer day passes monthly memberships and yearly memberships. In addition to the studio time, they also offer classes and workshops for all ages.

Laney came up with the idea about four to five years ago when her fiancée and son were involved in a bad accident. During the time, she took a ceramic class that helped ease her worries.

She said she wanted to pass this down to others to give them another outlet to learn something new and give the others the experience to be in the moment with art like she felt at the time.

"People can come out, and we can have a community and they can come out and make something, not just send them away with a kit," Laney said. "Come in here, sit down for a while, enjoy the community and make something."

Local art is also a big part of Make419, with Laney showcasing others' work inside her studio while also bringing in artists in the area to teach workshops and classes.

The grand opening will be free, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Special membership and day pass pricing will be available among other activities.