Gov. Whitmer announces major road projects on I-96 beginning April 25

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced multiple major road projects in Kent County set to begin Monday, April 25.

The projects include repairing I-96 near M-6 in Kent County and a new ramp and interchange connector coming to I-96 and M-21 (Fulton Street).

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Kent County will ensure that drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “These projects in Kent County will improve ride quality, reduce congestion, and extend the service life of this critical roadway. This year, Michiganders will see more orange barrels and cones than ever before as we move forward at record pace to fix roads and bridges across Michigan."

Here's a breakdown of both projects and their expected impact on drivers.

I-96, M-6 Project

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $15 million to rebuild more than 2 miles of eastbound and westbound I-96 between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue in Cascade Township.

That road work is expected to last through late November. Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project, with one lane open in each direction. Traffic will be crossed over to share the same side of the roadway while the other direction is rebuilt.

New ramp and interchange connector at I-96 and M-21 (Fulton Street)

MDOT is putting $4 million toward a new eastbound M-21 ramp to connect eastbound I-96 and build an interchange connection lane on eastbound I-96 from M-21 to Cascade Road.

That project is expected to last through Mid-September. Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Eastbound M-21 will be closed between E. Beltline Avenue and I-96. Through-traffic will be detoured to Cascade Road or to the E. Beltline Avenue/I-96 interchange.

Governor Whitmer recently signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, to invest nearly $5 billion in Michigan’s infrastructure, grow the economy, create jobs, and benefit families in every region of the state.

The projects planned for Kent County are expected to support 242 jobs.

