LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — It has been drilled into our heads the past couple of weeks that we need to maintain our distance and stay away from each other, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't talk to other people.

Experts say keeping your normal routine and reaching out to others is important during this unprecedented time. It can help you from feeling isolated. Checking in with friends and family can help normalize your feelings.

"People are cut off and we are social creatures by nature. Suddenly when you might have been able to go to church every Sunday, now you can't you can't go to church you can't go to anything where there's a lot of people. And so suddenly people have this big void in their lives," said Dr. Larry Hamme, a Clinical Psychologist.

But if you are reaching out to people you know but are still struggling with the stay at home orders, it may be smart to seek professional help. Leaders in Lucas County want those struggling with any mental health issues to know there are local resources available.

"The bottom line is that most agencies are working, are open are serving clients," said Scott Sylak, the Executive Director of Mental Health and Recovery Services Lucas County.

Along with the current services available throughout Lucas County, a new one launched Friday. The COVID-19 Emotional support line is now available seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 bp.m.

Any Lucas county resident feeling trapped or confused because of quarantine orders can call for guidance.

"This is just a listening line an emotional support line with skilled listeners, individuals with experience who can help individuals manage the day to day stress they are experiencing," said Sylak.

It's important to note this is NOT a crisis line, but can connect individuals to one if needed. Experts want to stress feeling alone or isolated right now is normal.

"Take it one day at a time, take it hour by hour, but it's important we see this is a marathon not a race," said Deb Flores with the Zepf Center.

Here are a list of all the local phone numbers to call for mental health assistance:

COVID-19 emotional support: 419-442-0580

Crisis hotline: 419-255-3125

Supporting local heroes: 419-841-6781

Zepf Center: 419-841-7701

You can find more resources here.

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County coronavirus update | Health department launches COVID-19 mental health line

RELATED: Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services provides tips to manage stress during the coronavirus crisis