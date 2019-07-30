TOLEDO, Ohio — After closing last year around summer time, the Toledo Library is officially finishing up the details of its major renovation.

The light up board on the corner of North Michigan Street and Adams Street actually has the countdown days left until the opening, which is 61 days.

After a year and $12 million dollars, the Main Library is scheduled to be open to the public on Sep. 28, 2019.

Key focuses of the renovation include new technology, more meeting rooms and co-working spaces, as well as new flooring in almost all areas.

"I can't wait to see the public's reaction when they first walk in. I think the library did some absolutely fantastic things," said the Library's Facilities & Operations Superintendent, Mike Graybeal. "Their vision is to be that catalyst for change and some of these things that we're doing here is going to really open the eyes of the public, so I'm really excited for that."

The facility still not open to the public due to the amount of construction being done inside, but it's nearing the end.

Although a lot of rooms inside the facility still look fairly empty, people can expect to see new furniture and new computer equipment coming in the next few weeks.