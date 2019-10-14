FINDLAY, Ohio — A staple of the Findlay community is celebrating three decades in business, and they're using the milestone to give back to their community.

Elaine Bruggeman bought Main Street Deli in Findlay five years after it opened, and it has since grown into a popular lunch spot for the Flag City.

All this month, the deli will be celebrating its 30th year in business with a unique competition. For only a $20 donation, you can create your own sandwich, to be judged by Bruggeman herself. At the end of the month, the winner's creation will become a permanent item on the deli menu.

The donations will go toward Cancer Patient Services in Findlay, a non-profit that offers cancer patients assistance with medical coverage, out of pocket expenses and transportation. It's an organization that Bruggeman utilized herself a few years ago.

"I missed my 25th anniversary because I was diagnosed with cancer. Which is why I am giving back to the cancer patient services, they are a wonderful local organization that helps locally," Bruggeman said.

You can register to create your own sandwich online through October 29.

RELATED: Grant money offers Findlay High School students Japanese language class

RELATED: Arlington, Arcadia football teams to 'Tackle Homelessness & Hunger' Friday