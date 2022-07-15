Mail delivery halted for nearly a week in south Toledo neighborhood

A letter to residents cited the safety of a mail carrier was at risk. When delivery resumed, the carrier was accompanied by a security escort.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo neighborhood was without mail delivery for about a week, after safety concerns for one of its mail carriers led the United States Postal Service to pause service.

A letter went to residents in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive earlier this month, informing them they'd have to pick up their mail directly from the area's post office.

The letter cited issues with a resident in that block who was putting the mail carrier's safety in jeopardy, and that until the issue was resolved, mail wouldn't be delivered to their homes.

WTOL 11 went out to the neighborhood Friday afternoon and saw a USPS van delivering packages, accompanied by a security escort.

Our WTOL 11 crew spoke with multiple neighbors in the neighborhood, who revealed the home in question. We searched records to find the owner and learned he has faced a number of criminal charges in the past, including harassing city workers.

We've reached out to the USPS to learn more about the situation and received the following statement from the local communications department:

“The safety of our delivery employees and the aim to provide great customer service are both paramount to who we are as an organization … USPS will make every effort to attempt delivery as long as it is safe for employees. We apologize to customers who were impacted; however, we want to remind the public USPS places the safety of its employees as a top priority.”

We'll keep you updated as this story progresses.