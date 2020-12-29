Mail delays continue after the holiday season

Traditionally, USPS is very busy around the holiday season. But this year, it's not just Christmas packages that are arriving later than they should be.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Christmas is over but many people are still waiting for letters and packages, as shipping services continue to experience delays.

This year, delivery is even more challenging with COVID-19.

Traditionally, USPS is very busy around the holiday season. But this year, it's not just Christmas packages that are arriving later than they should be. Electric bills, rent checks, and credit card payments are arriving late, which is forcing some people to pay fees or pay online.

"I always pay on time, I'm checking the account and I told them, 'Hey I mailed them like I normally do.' And they did not arrive," said Jim Dempsey, who is experiencing mailing delays.

He mailed checks the week after Thanksgiving, which still haven't arrived. He's already mailed his next set payments, including the late fees for last month.

"My dad was a mailman for 43 years and the mail always went through! Rain snow or sunshine," Dempsey said.

USPS provided the following statement to WTOL about late mail:

"The Postal Service delivered a record amount of packages this holiday season in the midst of the pandemic which significantly impacted our workforce availability. Capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail also lead to temporary delays. These challenges were felt by shippers across the board. We are accepting all volumes being presented to us, which adds to the challenge of the workload. We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees and will continue to work around the clock to deliver all packages and mail entered into our system, including returns. We thank our customers for their continued support and understanding."

Customers can drop off mail at their local post office, a collection box or hand it to their mail carriers and it will be entered into the mail stream to be processed and delivered. Customers experiencing delays are encouraged to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777)."