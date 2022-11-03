Magruder Hospital receives $8.1 million bond for facility improvements

The funding will pay for upgrades on the 82-year old-building.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton will soon see millions of dollars in improvements.

The money isn't designated for new medical equipment, but it is for things just as important.

Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton was recently awarded an $8.1 million bond from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. The funds were needed to pay for long-overdue facility upgrades to the 82-year-old building.

And as an independent hospital, Magruder officials are grateful for the bond money as they would have had to dip into their operating capital to pay for the improvements themselves.

"We wanted to be able to continue to grow the services we provide, and provide the greatest technology for our patients," hospital vice president and CFO Julie Georgoff said. "So it was really important for us that we carved that out. And we took on debt that we haven't had for a long time, but this was for the right reason and it's literally foundational."

One of the upgrades is already underway, as the hospital is using the funding to install a new fire notification system throughout the building.

Also in line for work are upgrades to the elevators, roof, and the 60-year-old boiler system.

Along with helping the hospital save money with better energy efficiencies, the facility improvements, though not medical in nature, will help Magruder improve and continue their patient care for the community.

"Our infrastructure for us to remain and keep growing," President and CEO Nick Marsico said. "Every year we try to add some new services, every year we try to add some different aspects to health care to help with wellness and well being, and just overall health of the community. And to do that, we need a proper infrastructure in place and a building in place to do so."

The expectation is for these upgrades to be completed within 18 months.