No, it’s not brown grass or brown leaves – those are mayflies

Mayflies swarm northwest Ohio and are a sign of lake health.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer is warm, fun and full of bugs. In northwest Ohio, there is a particular seasonal insect that has mastered the concept of invasion. Mayflies can be found in swarms resting on house siding, on cars and can even make a sidewalk look like a dirt path.

These critters are more than just pests and can be a sign of a healthy lake. According to Ohio Sea Grant, because the mayfly requires very clean water to breed and begin their life cycle they are looked to as a key indicator of environmental health by agencies like the Ohio EPA. These insects help researchers analyze how the Great Lakes are faring over time.

Ohio Sea Grant also shares that mayfly populations dropped to nearly zero in 1959 and 1961 and continued to be low until 1993. During the time between 1959-1993, scientists found approximately 12 mayfly larvae per square meter.

Being that mayflies need very clean water to breed and their population being low until 1993 it’s safe to say that Lake Erie wasn’t looking too good for a while.