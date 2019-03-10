HOLLAND, Ohio — You can assault your taste buds with all things apple this weekend at MacQueen's Orchards. The farm is hosting its annual apple butter stir festival.

The free festival will transform MacQueen's into a party with something for every family member. You can watch the giant apple cider press and the cider-making process behind the windows of the store.

Not only will you be able to pick your own apples, but you can also enjoy a craft show and live entertainment.

The farm will put on pony rides, a carousel, and a petting zoo for the little ones.

If you’re feeling crafty, you can enter a pie into the pie-baking contest or put your child in for the youth talent performances.

If doughnuts, apple cider, pies, and more sweet treats do not appeal to you, MacQueen's Orchard will have different types of barbecue.

Many families take advantage of this festival to think ahead to upcoming holidays.

"There is apple picking, they go out to do their apple picking. A lot of them come out, take their family photos out in the orchard for their Christmas cards. We get families that come out every year that want to go to the same tree to take their picture," said co-owner Jeff MacQueen.

If you'd like to plan your visit, here are the details:

WHAT: FREE fall harvest festival with entertainment and activities

WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct 5 & 6

WHERE: MacQueen's Orchards, Holland, OH

