HOLLAND, Ohio — Apple picking, carnival rides and live music. The apple butter festival is fun for all ages.

The two-day event brought thousands of people, some who attend the event every year and others who have never been before.

"It's actually my first time coming here and I actually grew up just a few miles down the road," said one festival-goer, Timothy Adkins.

His wife, Shawn Adkins, also agreed and said that this was her first time visiting the Apple Butter Festival as well.

For the Adkins' family, they've decided to make their first time at the festival a family affair with a total of 15 family members joining in the fun.

"[We'll] probably let the kids play on the carnival rides, donuts, we wanted to pick some apples. That was the big thing, we wanted to pick apples," Shawn Adkins said.

The MacQueens said apple picking and apple butter are easily the two most popular things at the festival.

Behind the scenes of all the fun, are months of hard work and preparation from the MacQueen family. They said they wouldn't trade it at all.

"It's a lot of work but in the end, it's worth it. Like I said just seeing the families coming out here and having a great time and all the smiling faces," said a member of the MacQueen family, Spencer MacQueen.

The family said they love being able to put on an event that continues to be a great time for everyone that goes and are already looking forward to next year.

