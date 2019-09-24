SYLVANIA, Ohio — Wednesday is Macbeth Day with the Toledo Opera! It's not bad luck if we write it instead of say it, right?

Learn more about the classic Shakespearean drama and see performances by industry professionals with the Toledo Opera all for free.

The event kicks of at the Sylvania Library bright and early with a packed list of presentations:

9 - 9:30 a.m. — City of Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough, Executive Director of the Toledo Opera Suzanne Rorick and Director of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library Jason Kuszma

9:30 - 10 a.m. — Costume designer and director Ivan Stefanutti with Toledo Opera's "Macbeth"

10 - 10:30 a.m. — Reading of Act III scene iv from "Macbeth" and discussion by Ottawa Hills High School AP English students and Sara Eisenbaum, Ottawa Hills High School Senior AP English teacher, featuring fight director Dale Girard

10:30 - 11 a.m. — Woodward High School Choir singing text by Shakespeare, joined by James Meena, conductor with Toledo Opera's "Macbeth."

1 - 1:30 p.m. — "Adapting Shakespeare's Macbeth to Operatic Stage" with Kevin Bylsma, Toledo Opera Chorus Master/Head of Music Preparation and Eftychia Papanikolaou, Associate Professor of Musicology at Bowing Green STate University

1:30 - 2 p.m. — Othalie Graham, soprano, Lady Macbeth in "Macbeth" and Kevin Bylsma on piano

2 - 2:30 p.m. — Jason Wickson, tenor, Macduff in "Macbeth" with Kevin Bylsma on piano

2:30 - 3 p.m. Megan Kabour, First Vice President of the Toledo Opera Guild and Toledo Opera Association board member along with Executive Director of the Toledo Opera Suzanne Rorick and Associate Director at the Toledo Opera Lovi Aldinger

3 - 3:30 p.m. Sylvania Library Manager Ben Malczewski

If you can't make it, don't worry! The entire event will be broadcast live on WGTE 91.3 FM from 9 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 3:30 p.m.

The Sylvania Library is located at 6749 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.

If you like what you see, "Macbeth" will be performed by The Toledo Opera for the first time in 30 years between Friday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 6.

