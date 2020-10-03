OHIO, USA — The Mid-American Conference is implementing a restricted attendance policy following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recommendation in dealing with COVID-19.

The MAC men's and women's tournaments will continue as scheduled but will be closed to the general public.

Only institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, media crews, and official team party members will be allowed at the games.

“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” said MAC Commissioner, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher.

Fans who purchased tickets for the MAC tournaments can either be refunded in the form of credit toward next year's tournament or fully refunded. Ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to do so.

Fans can call the respective athletic departments or Rocket Mortage FieldHouse at 216-420-2200 with questions.

RELATED: Sporting events telling fans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: LIST | Northwest Ohio institutions that have been closed or limited due to coronavirus threat