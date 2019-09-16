FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement officials are in search of the man responsible for a Fulton County bank robbery on Monday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., a white male entered the Lyons State Bank located at 133 East Morenci Street and gave a note to the tellers demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck.

FBI

The man is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, between 5'6" and 5'9" tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has dark hair, including facial hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, navy blue coveralls and a grey hat.

FBI

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 800-255-1122.

