Memorial fund, online movement honor 5-year-old who loved Metroparks

In response to tragedy, the Killam Family and Metroparks Toledo Foundation created the Lucy Killam Memorial Fund

TOLEDO, Ohio — In response to a family tragedy, a new memorial fund and online movement has sprung up to memorialize a Toledo girl lost too soon.

The tag #foryouforusforLucy is a movement designed to be a virtual hug to the Killam family has brought awareness to The Lucy Killam Memorial Fund through the Metroparks Toledo Foundation.

The Killam family endured a tragedy – the unexpected death of their daughter Lucy, 5, Feb. 23.

As one of the posts tagged with #foryouforusforLucy states “How do you tell someone who has experienced an unfathomable loss that you understand? That’s not always possible and many times words will never be enough.”

Lucy's father, Matt Killam, is the Metroparks Toledo Chief Outreach Officer.

His friend, Doug Hinebaugh described Matt as “larger than life.” To comfort him and honor Lucy, those who know him the Metroparks Toledo Foundation created a special fund in honor of his daughter.

Public Relations Director Scott Carpenter said after Lucy's death people were reaching out to Metroparks Toledo asking how they can help. The Lucy Killam Memorial Fund was created to allow the community to show support. Contributions will be used to fund a project in Metroparks Toledo of the family’s choosing.

In addition to the memorial fund, an online movement launched on Monday. Carpenter collaborated with Hinebaugh on creating an online presence. “You feel so powerless,” Carpenter said. The hashtag was intended to be a virtual hug in support of the family through this tough time, he said.

Hinebaugh said that the hashtag is a play-off of one of the two existing branding tags Metroparks Toledo already consistently uses - #foryouforusforever.

The first post went up on Instagram at 6 a.m. on Monday and by noon caught the eye of Carpets by Otto. The company included the family photo and hashtag on their billboard located on Hamilton Drive East in Holland.

Handmade jewelry artist and owner of Jupiter Oak, Jami Tammerine, created an exclusive earring design in memory of Lucy. Proceeds from the sale and a dollar-for-dollar match by the owner will be donated to The Lucy Killam Memory Fund.

At the center of the earrings are preserved Forget-Me-Not flowers and Tammerine says she is selling five pairs to symbolize the age of Lucy. Each pair will be $86.00 and can be purchased here.