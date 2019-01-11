TOLEDO, Ohio — Cases of animal abuse seem to be frequent for leaders at the Lucas County Pit Crew.

They are currently working with several dogs in critical condition to try to give them a new lease on life. They are trying to protect the animals most at risk and with that comes a lot of medical care and expenses. To continue the Lucas County Pit Crew needs some help.

"There isn't any reason we should have as many cruelty cases in our area as we do,” said Jean Keating, executive director for the Lucas County Pit Crew.



Several dogs are on the mend after being rescued by the Lucas County Pit Crew. One of the biggest needs right now is Gia. She was surrendered while pregnant with 12 puppies. Now, she is battling infections and other injuries in the animal hospital.

"We're hoping to get her to the point of being able to get her into surgery next week,” said Keating. “She needs that, but she’s not really at a point where she is stable to do the surgery yet."



Meanwhile her puppies are being bottle fed by foster families with hope that they will gain weight.



"It's amazing how emotionally wrapped up you become in something that weighs half a pound," said Jean Keating who is caring for six of the puppies.



But that's not all. The Lucas County Pit Crew is also helping Wink. A good Samaritan saw him thrown out a car last week. After trying to get Wink several times, volunteers were able to grab him and instantly brought him in for emergency treatment for his severely infected eye and road rash.

Jean Keating



“He must of maybe hit and slid or something,” explained Keating, executive director of the Pit Crew. “I hate even thinking about what might have happened to cause those injuries, but the eye was definitely already an issue for him. "

Wink's eye had to be removed and while he is recovering his needs continue.

With these dogs and more all needing specialized care, the vet bills add up quickly for the donation-based organization. They are in need of some help to continue helping dogs who are in need in our community.

"You know sometimes I'm hesitant when we ask because I feel like we just asked the week before for something and it's like you know you hate to ask again,” explained Keating. “But if we don't ask we can't take (in) the animal I mean that's the bottom line."



Without donations some local dog would never have a chance. Dogs like Tempe who was surrendered, but now is thriving with volunteers or dogs like Carmen who was neglected and now gets daily walks and pets. Both these dogs are available to adopt now and the Lucas County Pit Crew will have adoption events this weekend at PetSmart and more.

Tempe and Carmen are just examples of what a little love from the Lucas County Pit Crew can do with your help.

If you want to help, leaders said their biggest needs are monetary donations for vet bills which you can do online, but they also say they have a need for cat and dog food as well.