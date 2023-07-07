Local dog shelters see increase in strays

Lucas County Canine Care and Control and the Wood County Dog Shelter reported an increase in stray dogs since July 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Canine Care and Control is giving an incentive for dog owners to claim their missing pets after more than 44 stray dogs landed in their care in the last week.

LC4 is waiving its impounding fees in hopes more owners will come forward to claim their dogs. The waived fees are for dogs taken in since July 1 and reclaimed while wearing a dog license through July 8.

"Accidents happen, dogs get out, especially with this time of year," Cassie Bloomfield, LC4's community outreach coordinator, said. "You might think you're in the clear and then someone sets off a firework."

LC4 said shelters across the country see a rise in intakes around the Fourth of July as dogs often run after getting scared by fireworks.

The Wood County Dog Shelter also saw an increase in stray dogs over the weekend. Chief Dog Warden Jodi Harding said the best way to ensure your dog is returned to you after it runs away is to make sure it's micro-chipped and has an up-to-date dog license.

"One, it's the Ohio law," Harding said. "And two, we type a number into the computer and we'll have your name, address, phone number, and we'll take the dog to you. It's a free ride home for your dog."

For greater details on the waived fees and dogs that were recently surrendered, you can contact LC4 at 419-213-2800. For Wood County Dog Shelter, you can contact 419-354-9242.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.