Lucas Metropolitan Housing to purchase United Way building in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United Way Building on Jackson Street in downtown Toledo will soon have a new occupant.
The Lucas Metropolitan Housing board of commissioners voted Monday to authorize a purchase agreement for the property. The United Way of Greater Toledo currently owns the building.
LMH President and CEO Joaquin Cintron Vega said the downtown facility will better serve LMH, and touted its proximity to TARTA and free parking:
"Consolidating staff into one location has been a goal of LMH for many years. By acquiring this building, it will bring the entire administrative team under one roof. In addition to operational cost savings, it will allow for greater collaboration and teamwork among the staff. Additionally, this downtown location allows for better access to LMH by guests and clients with the availability of close transit access and free parking in the adjacent parking garage. Because many of our partners are located in the central business district, the proximity to their operations will strengthen our existing relationships and allow for new relationships to be formed.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a release from LMH.
Design work is being completed by The Collaborative. A construction manager at risk will be named at a later date.
Closing is expected to commence by the fourth quarter of 2021 with occupancy expected by the first quarter of 2022.