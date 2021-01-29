Lucas Metropolitan Housing extending eviction moratorium until April

The extension applies locally to residents of LMH properties. LMH will continue to reevaluate the eviction moratorium and extend it as necessary in 2021.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — An eviction moratorium has been extended for around 17,000 tenants of Lucas Metropolitan Housing properties across the area.

The current eviction moratorium set by LMH was due to expire on Feb. 28, however LMH has committed to reevaluating extensions 30 days prior to the expiration dates throughout the pandemic.

On Thursday, an extension was authorized to extend the eviction moratorium until April 30, according to a release by the housing authority.

The temporary moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent and fees, and related penalties, applies to all LMH residents regardless if employment was affected by the pandemic.

LMH notes that missed rent will continue to accumulate during the moratorium and will still be due when the eviction moratorium is lifted. Residents with unpaid rent will be required to repay LMH following the moratorium or sign an agreement to pay any amount owed. Residents will receive information on the process from LMH.

No eviction has been filed against residents in LMH properties for nonpayment of rent since the pandemic began.