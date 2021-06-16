Lucas County Sheriff's Office looking for help in locating missing teen

Tamara Renee Gillan, 16, was last seen June 15 around Dahlia Dr. in Point Place. She has blonde hair, is 5'2'' and 100 lbs. Call 419-243-5111 if you've seen her.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo teenager is missing from the Point Place area and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating her.

16-year-old Tamara Renee Gillan was last seen June 15 in the area of Dahlia Drive in Point Place.

She has blonde hair, dyed pink on the top with blue on the ends/tips. Tamara is 5'2'' and around 100 lbs.

If you've seen Tamara, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-243-5111.