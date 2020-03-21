LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is hoping to get ahead of the coronavirus by taking an aggressive approach at the jail.

At the Lucas County Jail all visitors' and employees' temperatures have to get checked with no-contact thermometers at the front door and in booking

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp wants to double the amount of thermometers, but the problem is they're really difficult to get right now.

Right now the sheriff says there are five thermometers wand he wants to get 10. With that amount, he hopes the inmates can be checked every shift, three times a day.

The community can help out. If any businesses or doctor's office have any thermometers they'd be willing to donate, the sheriff's office will take them.

"They're difficult to find. We go online. We search and they're sold out. They're in great demand right now because of nursing homes, daycare centers, jails, correction facilities, hospitals," said Tharp.

If you are able to donate no-touch thermometers, you are encouraged to call dispatchers at 419-213-4949 and deputies will pick up the supplies.

