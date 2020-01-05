TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is warning people to not post their personal information on social media to receive gifts from the community.

"Wine fairy Toledo Ohio and surrounding areas" is a private Facebook group created on April 22 and has more than 7,800 members.

The page description reads that it was created because of the stay-at-home order and it's a way to bring the community together.

The page encourages people to share their address to get items from the community such as wine, beer, coffee, candy, a gift card or lottery tickets. The items are supposed to be left on people's doorsteps.

"We will be each other's fairies," the pages description says in part.

"They're putting their photograph and address and phone number on Facebook," said Sheriff John Tharp. "They're putting themselves in situations where they can be victimized. We're concerned about that. People look at Facebook. They will obtain addresses, names, etc. from the community. Who knows what they will do with that information."

We reached out to the page's creator as well as the administrators and moderators for comment in response to the sheriff's warning.

As of Friday evening, we have not heard back.

The page may have good intentions but the sheriff still wants people to be smart.

"We just need to be safe and conscious of what we're doing and this is certainly dangerous and should not be done," he said.

The Toledo Police Department has an Internet Transaction Safety Zone established at the Scott Park District Station at 2301 Nebraska, between Westwood and Parkside.

The station is open and police personnel are present 24 hours a day, every single day of the year. The public parking lot and desk areas are well lit with handicap accessible entry into the station.

