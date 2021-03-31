Lucas County sheriff seeks missing 14-year-old girl

Alyssa Nicole Morrow was reported missing on Tuesday and is thought to have run away. If you have information, call Detective Jeff Kozak at 419-213-4923.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is missing and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a missing runaway juvenile. Alyssa Nicole Morrow, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds. The girl has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white sweats, and rainbow Vans shoes.

She may be in a silver, 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, with Ohio license plate JBE3107.