Lucas County sheriff seeks missing 14-year-old girl

Alyssa Nicole Morrow was reported missing on Tuesday and is thought to have run away. If you have information, call Detective Jeff Kozak at 419-213-4923.
Credit: Lucas County Sheriff's Office
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is missing and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a missing runaway juvenile.  Alyssa Nicole Morrow, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday.  

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds. The girl has blonde hair and hazel eyes.  

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white sweats, and rainbow Vans shoes.  

She may be in a silver, 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, with Ohio license plate JBE3107.  

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Kozak at 419-213-4923.