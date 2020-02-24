LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is set to hold a job fair this week in an effort of hiring a number of new corrections officers.
The sheriff hopes to bring 80 people onto the team.
Applicants should be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent, and have no felony convictions.
Representatives will be available at the job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Local 12-UAW, located at 2300 Ashland Ave., #202 in Toledo.
Those representatives will be on site to explain:
- The benefits offered to county employees
- The process of joining the sheriff's office
- The pay scale offered to corrections officers
If you are unable to make it to the job fair, but are interested in the position, you can also apply online.
