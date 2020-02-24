LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is set to hold a job fair this week in an effort of hiring a number of new corrections officers.

The sheriff hopes to bring 80 people onto the team.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent, and have no felony convictions.

Representatives will be available at the job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Local 12-UAW, located at 2300 Ashland Ave., #202 in Toledo.

Those representatives will be on site to explain:

The benefits offered to county employees

The process of joining the sheriff's office

The pay scale offered to corrections officers

If you are unable to make it to the job fair, but are interested in the position, you can also apply online.

