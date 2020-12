Suspects reportedly stole a tower spotlight from Miller Construction on the 6000 block of Dorr St. The incident occurred back in Nov.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff is seeking help to identify the vehicle involved in a west Toledo theft last month.

The incident occurred on Nov. around 11:30 p.m.

Suspects reportedly stole a tower spotlight from Miller Construction located on the 6000 block of Dorr St.

The truck involved is believed to be a two-toned Dodge Ram with a windshield visor.