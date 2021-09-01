Lucas County sheriff deputies rescue 2 kids trapped in house fire

The deputies assisted the children to safety through a window on the second floor of the house, according to the Springfield Twp. Fire Department.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Crews battled a house fire in Springfield Township Friday night while assisting Lucas County sheriff deputies rescued two children, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The initial report crews received said two kids were trapped on the second floor of the house. Deputies on the scene brought them to safety through a window.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

A post on the Springfield Township Fire Department Facebook read, "It takes teamwork by everyone we work with to achieve successful outcomes."

The post also credited 11 responding first responders unit that assisted the fire department on the scene.