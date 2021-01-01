Lucas County Recorder Phil Copeland dies at 75

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Longtime Lucas County Recorder Phil Copeland has died at age 75.
Copeland died the morning of Jan. 1, confirmed by close friend and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.
Gerken, a fellow Democrat, described his death as "a shock." He tells WTOL 11 that Copeland was a gentleman and friend for life. Gerken said that as Chief Officer for Local 500 of the Laborer's International Union, Copeland was responsible for helping to start thousands of careers for Toledoans. It was a trend he continued to advocate as a member of Toledo City Council.
Copeland served on Toledo City Council until winning the 2012 race for Lucas County Recorder and assuming office in 2013.
Copeland held the role until his death and had been recently re-elected in November.
The Lucas County Democratic Party released the following statement after Copeland's death.
"The Lucas County Democratic Party mourns the passing of Phil Copeland. Phil devoted his life to serving working families in this community. That service included as a respected labor leader, a member of Toledo City Council and as Lucas County Recorder. Through it all, he taught us about resilience, decency and the power of personal change. We extend our condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed."