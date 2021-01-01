Lucas County Recorder Phil Copeland dies at 75

Copeland served as Lucas County Recorder since 2013, after serving on Toledo City Council. He was re-elected to another term in November.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Longtime Lucas County Recorder Phil Copeland has died at age 75.

Copeland died the morning of Jan. 1, confirmed by close friend and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Gerken, a fellow Democrat, described his death as "a shock." He tells WTOL 11 that Copeland was a gentleman and friend for life. Gerken said that as Chief Officer for Local 500 of the Laborer's International Union, Copeland was responsible for helping to start thousands of careers for Toledoans. It was a trend he continued to advocate as a member of Toledo City Council.

Copeland served on Toledo City Council until winning the 2012 race for Lucas County Recorder and assuming office in 2013.

Copeland held the role until his death and had been recently re-elected in November.

The Lucas County Democratic Party released the following statement after Copeland's death.