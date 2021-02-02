Lucas County Fairgrounds, rec center could be used for vaccine distribution

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will pay the county $12,000 per month to use both facilities through April 30.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Both the Lucas County Fairgrounds and the Lucas County Rec Center could soon be used as a vaccine distribution site.

Lucas County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the measure.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will pay the county $12,000 per month to use both facilities through April 30.

The two sites have previously been used for pop-up testing, and the agreement with the county allows the health department to move to vaccine distribution.

