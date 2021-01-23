Health coalition asking anyone who lives or works in Lucas County to complete quality of life survey

The Healthy Lucas County coalition is collecting survey responses to assess the community's overall quality of life and develop an improvement plan.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A coalition of community health improvement organizations is working to identify and develop ways to improve the quality of life for residents and workers in Lucas County.

The Healthy Lucas County coalition is asking for anyone who lives or works in Lucas County to complete a survey to assess the overall quality of life within the community.

The survey includes questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, racism and other forms of discrimination, healthcare, economic opportunity, safety and other aspects of the community. The survey also asks for respondents to name their main quality of life concern in Lucas County.

The results will be used to develop ways to improve the community's health, address gaps and disparities and prepare Health Lucas County's 2021-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan.

The survey will take five minutes to complete and responses will remain anonymous.