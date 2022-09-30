Lucas County holds inaugural Public Safety Job Fair Friday

Multiple local public safety organizations gathered under one roof for the first time to offer people a chance to apply in person for their organizations.

For years, recruitment has been a challenge for fire and police departments across Lucas County.

Tanya Saunders, Lucas County's director of planning and development, said it was time to try a new approach. The county hosted the inaugural Public Safety Job Fair on Friday, bringing in recruiters from nearly a dozen city and first responder programs to the consolidated services building in West Toledo.

"We've been remote for so long, a lot of activities online and we really want to fill in the gap between job seekers and employers and give them the opportunity to have open dialogue," Saunders said.

Anyone interested can ask questions and take the first steps to apply for a wide variety of Lucas County organizations from law enforcement, to fire departments to canine care.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department recruiter Sheldon Collins said he likes the in-person method and it allows them to form first impressions of candidates right away, instead of just guessing from an application.

"We're able to see how their body language is, how they're able to respond to questions, if they're shy, we love everything about people but we want to bring out the best in people," Collins said.

According to workers at the fair, around 30 people came in and out of the job fair.

Sylvania Fire and Rescue Department representatives said they had about six people express interest. A recruiter with the Maumee Police Department said they had about 10-15 people interested.

For the TFRD, Collins said, "it's been far and few between but we're expecting more to come."

While the fair may have been more successful for some than for others, recruiters at every booth said they look forward to next year. They also said it successfully accomplished the county's goals of making it easier than ever for organizations to get connected with the public, and hopefully, raise staffing back to healthy numbers.