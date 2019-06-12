TOLEDO, Ohio — A promising jobs report for November came out on Friday, with the U.S. Labor Department saying the economy grew by 266,000 jobs. At the same time, the nation's unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, matching a 50 year low.

"Not only is America working, but America is getting paid. The average American family's wages are up $5000 in 2 and a half years," said Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council.

In Lucas County, the unemployment rate in October, which are the latest numbers available, was 4.4 percent, down from 5.1 percent in October of 2018.

"2020 is going to be a great year," said Executive Director of the Lucas County Workforce Development Board, Tonia Saunders about the potential to put people to work in the coming months.

Not unlike what we're seeing on the national level, where manufacturing jobs grew by 54 percent in November, manufacturing will provide a lot of opportunity here locally.

"Everyone knows about the Amazon jobs that are coming. We have some growth happening with First Solar. We have Cleveland-Cliffs. So there's a tremendous amount of growth happening," Saunders said.

Workforce Development is preparing additional programming to get folks equipped for those new jobs. Saunders said they're considered to be good, living wage jobs, which for Lucas County starts at $13.50 per hour.

"We want people to be self-sufficient. We want them to have good-paying jobs and really, getting started on a career path," Saunders said.

If you need help finding work, Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County provides a variety of services including job searching, resume and interview help, and also supportive services for people who are working. Click here for more information.

RELATED: US gains a robust 266,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%

RELATED: Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from Little Rock cleanup program