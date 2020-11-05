TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Pit Crew is asking for the public's help paying for the treatment of a dog the shelter took in over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said they had an emergency come in and are now working to help June Bug pull through.

"This sweet girl has suffered significantly in her young life and I know this crew can change that for her," the post read.

The shelter updated the post on Sunday, saying June Bug underwent a blood transfusion in the morning and was doing well by the night. They also said she ate small amounts of food throughout the day.

"She is responding well to the IV hydration and enjoying all the snuggles and love," the update said.

