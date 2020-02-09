x
Animals rescued from Hurricane Laura need temporary homes in our area

Lucas County Pit Crew needs foster homes for dogs and cats brought to the safety of Toledo from the devastation of Hurricane Laura.
Lucas County Pit Crew needs help finding foster families for dogs and cats saved from Hurricane Laura. (Dogs pictured for illustrative purposes only.)

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs and cats brought to the safety of Toledo from the devastation of Hurricane Laura need temporary homes and you can help. 

If you can take on a four-legged house guest for the holiday weekend - one that won't eat everything in your fridge or leave wet towels on the bathroom floor - please contact the Lucas County Pit Crew

The crew needs help to make sure these pups and kittens are safe, loved and cared for until they can be placed with a forever family. 

By joining the foster crew, you can help save a life. LCPC provides everything your foster needs including medical care, and you provide the love. Email Jean at canineadvocate1@yahoo.com to get started in welcoming a foster into your family. 

