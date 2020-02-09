Animals rescued from Hurricane Laura need temporary homes in our area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs and cats brought to the safety of Toledo from the devastation of Hurricane Laura need temporary homes and you can help.
If you can take on a four-legged house guest for the holiday weekend - one that won't eat everything in your fridge or leave wet towels on the bathroom floor - please contact the Lucas County Pit Crew.
The crew needs help to make sure these pups and kittens are safe, loved and cared for until they can be placed with a forever family.
By joining the foster crew, you can help save a life. LCPC provides everything your foster needs including medical care, and you provide the love. Email Jean at canineadvocate1@yahoo.com to get started in welcoming a foster into your family.