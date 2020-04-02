TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials are testing new technology that can detect if someone is under the influence.

The pilot program started Monday and will last six months.

The eye-reading machine comes with a $30,000 price tag. It uses light and scanning devices to examine the eyes in order to conduct a drug test.

A small group of probationers will first be introduced to the technology. If the probationers pass a regular urine sample test, then they will need to use the machine to further ensure they're clean.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Ian English said the county spends somewhere between $500,000 - $700,000 a year for drug testing and county leaders are hoping the new machine will not only save them money, but also keep people safe.

"More folks convicted of felonies and misdemeanors in northwestern Ohio submitting to urine analysis will be able to confirm that they're not actively using drugs and therefore they don't pose a threat to our community," English said.

Appointments will be booked this week, so the machine will actually be put into use starting Feb. 10.

If the program is successful, English hopes the technology will be implemented in other facilities.

RELATED: MLB, players union agree to opioid testing; marijuana no longer a 'drug of abuse'

RELATED: Purdue Pharma says settlement talks in opioid cases not over