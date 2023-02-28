Lucas County officials aim to help after loss of expanded SNAP benefits

Agencies are working to help users of Ohio's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program adjust when pandemic-related benefit increases expire Feb. 28.

OHIO, USA — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's temporary emergency pandemic benefits will end for more than 750,000 Ohioans on Feb. 28 and return to pre-pandemic levels in March.

The benefits extension was created to provide food to families and low-income households during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that state and federal pandemic relief programs are ending, families will go back to receiving $80 to $100 less for food and groceries.



Lucas County commissioners said with today's inflation, they understand the need for assistance is still high and so they plan to act fast.

"Lucas County is used to this," Lucas County Commissioner Tina Wozniak said. "It's often very difficult for us to rebound either after a recession or with high inflation so we want to help people find their way through these issues and get back on their feet."



Lucas County Job and Family Services; the Department of Planning and Development; and Ohio Means Jobs are working together to host two job and resource fairs in March. The goal is to help the community adjust to the change in their SNAP benefits.



"Whether it be a temporary food bank or temporary other additional needed help, like rent help and assistance or other items to get back on their feet, there's going to be community help, particularly in this time of high inflation," Wozniak said.



More than 25 state agencies and businesses are expected to attend the fairs.



The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department's advice is for the community to research and take advantage of every avenue, including the Women, Infants, and Children Program, or WIC.

"Unfortunately, only about half 50% of those eligible in our community are participating in our WIC program," TLCHD Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said. "So, I urge those individuals that can and do meet the criteria to sign up for WIC."



The health department is one of several agencies sharing benefits at the job and resource fairs taking place Friday, March 3; and Thursday, March 16. The event will be held at the Lucas County Shared Services building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave., entrance B, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



"Many of us are moms with children and we know what it's like to keep food on the table," Wozniak said. "Children need a lot of nutrition, so we want to help our moms and our dads, and the grandparents and relatives, find access to resources to make ends meet."

