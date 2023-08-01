Commissioners approve funding for soil samples, ground testing at new Lucas County jail site

The resolution awards a $501,782 contract to CT Consultants, Inc., for soil samples and ground testing at the new jail's location in downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to start moving on the new county jail project, which is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The resolution awards a $501,782 contract to Toledo-based CT Consultans, Inc. for soil samples and ground testing at the location announced in May, 12 parcels of land it purchased from law firm Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick in downtown Toledo bounded by 12th Street, Southard Street, Canton Street and the alley just north of the firm's building on Jackson Street.

This resolution is the first step toward preparing the site for the construction of its future parking lot. It will also include water diversion at the site.

The new $187 million jail, which will replace the current Speilbusch Avenue hail, will have 430 beds, plus 24 medical beds and a mental health wing.

In April, county commissioners said they planned to break ground on the construction of a new jail by the end of 2023. Commissioners have said they plan to eventually tear down the current jail building, but have not yet budgeted for that demolition.

Grants funding supports criminal justice reform

Commissioners on Tuesday also announced a new round of grant funding as part of an initiative to support criminal justice reform.

Grants of up to $10,000 each will be awarded to community-based organizations that "submit proposals to create and implement innovative projects for criminal justice reform" in the following Toledo zip codes: 43604, 43607, 43608, and 43610, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to be able to fund community-led programs that create relationships in our neighborhoods to support Toledoans who have been or are at risk of being impacted by the criminal justice system,” the commissioners said in the press release. “Improving our criminal justice system takes strategies from both inside the halls of government and out within the community. These grants ensure we’re pursuing these efforts from both sides and empowering organizations doing meaningful work in Lucas County.”

Applications are due by noon on Sept. 1. Applicants will be notified by Sept. 19 if they have been selected, and the selected projects will begin in October.

Proposals must be submitted through the Lucas County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Proposals also can be mailed or dropped off to the Lucas County Commissioners at Suite 800 in One Government Center.