TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the annual report on concealed carry permits Tuesday. Lucas County was on the top of one category: denied applications.

In 2019, the state issued 132,385 concealed carry licenses. Denials are rare, with just 1,310 in total. But, Lucas County accounted for over 10% of that with 188 denials.

A deputy with Lucas County Sheriff's Office said recent state laws removing time limits on past drug and domestic offenses is disqualifying more people.

"Five years ago and [those who] first applied for their CCW got it," Sergeant Robert Boggs said, "but then in 2015 when the law changed, now they're coming to renew it and the background check is showing maybe 10 years ago you had a domestic violence. Well, now we revoke your CCW. You're no longer allowed to have it."

Boggs said that federal guidelines to own a weapon have also gotten stricter. And in many cases, someone passes the state qualifications but is denied on the federal requirements.

If you'd like to read the full report from the attorney general's office, click here.

