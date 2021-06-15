Lucas County Land Bank schedules neighborhood surveying in Toledo

After property information is collected from about 125,000 properties, data will be shared fall 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the mission to strengthen neighborhoods and preserves property value, the Lucas County Land Bank will continue efforts over the coming months.

The organization intends to collect property information from about 125,000 properties including land and housing conditions, street trees and sidewalks.

The Lucas Country Land Bank has hired 10 temporary employees to complete a basic neighborhood survey from the sidewalk. They will be visiting every property in the city of Toledo. The data will be presented to the public when the surveying is completed in the fall.

A similar citywide survey was completed six years ago. The 2015 initiative helped identify properties to renovate or demolish, totaling over 2,400 property investments over 1,500 days.