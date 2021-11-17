x
Lucas County Land Bank employee discovers body in west Toledo

The body was found Tuesday morning and has not been identified.
Credit: Google Maps
A body was found inside this home in the 1900 block of Upton Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to a vacant home in the 1900 block of west Toledo about 10 a.m. Tuesday where a body was discovered.

Police say the body was found by a Lucas County Land Bank employee. The body has not been identified.

Records show the land bank took control of the property three weeks ago and the condition of the house showed it was almost completely covered in overgrown plants. The landbank employee was conducting an inspection at the time of the discovery.

Once an identification is made public, we'll bring you the latest information. 

