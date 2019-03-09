LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Lucas County Common Pleas judge entered a guilty plea in Findlay Municipal Court to driving drunk last week.

Judge Alfonso Gonzalez, 59, was immediately sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 23 days suspended and credit for the rest of the time if he completes a driver’s intervention program.

Gonzalez must also pay a $450 fine, and his driver’s license has been suspended for one year.

The OVI charges stem from an incident in Hancock County back in July.

Gonzalez said during the traffic stop that he didn't want to "make this political," but mentioned that he was recently appointed as a judge in Lucas County by Gov. Mike DeWine. He brought up his judgeship twice during the stop.

