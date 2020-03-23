TOLEDO, Ohio — The electronic monitoring unit in Lucas County has been ordered to close until April 7 because a defendant is now experiencing signs of illness, according to a court order.

The order, made by Judge Dean Mandros on Monday, reads in part:

"The Judges of the General Division of the Court of Common Pleas recognize the most effective way to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect public health is to keep the amount of in-person individual interaction within the court to the minimum level possible while maintaining essential court functions and protecting the rights of all individuals subject to the authority of this court."

The order states that the court was made aware of a defendant, who had interacted with the program on Friday, is now presenting signs of being ill.

The department was ordered to close by 9:30 a.m. Monday.

"The Electronic Monitoring Program provides the judiciary with a cost-effective alternative to traditional incarceration. The program assists with reduction of the jail population while maintaining intensive twenty-four (24) hour a day supervision of clients" the website states. "Monitoring of clients on house arrest is accomplished by the use of a Global Positioning System (GPS). Transdermal Alcohol Detection (TAD) transmitters are utilized to detect alcohol consumption."

Through the electronic monitoring program, the clients are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week with an on-call officer for overnights.

This is a developing story, we will continue to add details as more information becomes available.

