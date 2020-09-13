Lucas County Jail inmate dies in hospital after suffering medical emergency

Aaron Furguson was booked into the Lucas County Jail on Friday.

An inmate is dead after suffering a medical emergency at the Lucas County Jail on Friday.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says Aaron Ferguson was taken to the hospital after experiencing the unknown medical emergency where he later died.

The Sheriff’s Office says Furguson was not injured by anyone at the facility and it was not a death by suicide.

Internal Affairs is investigating the incident.

Furguson was booked into the facility just after midnight on Friday Sept. 11.