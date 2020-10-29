72-year-old Lucas County inmate dies from COVID-19 sheriff says, other inmates in precautionary quarantine

According to Sheriff John Tharp, the inmate was diagnosed in October.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate at the Lucas County Jail died Wednesday from COVID-19 according to Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

Inmate Joseph Thornsberry, 72, started showing symptoms of the virus on Oct. 13 and was sent to precautionary quarantine, where officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office say other inmates are in now.

Thornsberry was then sent to the jail's medical area to be tested. He later received positive test results on Oct. 16.

As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a local hospital and later died.

Major Sylvester with the jail says Thornsberry had pre-existing medical conditions.

Thornberry was an inmate since May this year due to a domestic violence charge.