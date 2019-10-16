Lucas County event makes push for senior services levy

TOLEDO, Ohio — A kick-off event to renew the Lucas County Senior Services levy was held at the Margaret Hunt Senior Center Wednesday night.

It was an evening of fun filled with German music, food and even more entertainment.

But, in addition to the night's activities, the event was aimed at informing voters of Issue 8 on the Nov. 5 ballot, which is the senior services levy.

The current levy is for .6 mill and it will expire on December 31, 2019.

For voters, the only changes on this levy proposal is a slight increase of .15 mill which means it will go .75 mill, if renewed.

County leaders said that this is levy and its approval is needed to keep seniors in the home instead of going to nursing homes prematurely.

"We're the only county-wide issue on the ballot and to renew this levy will bring new service and programs to older adults who really need it. Lucas county has one of the fastest oldest adult populations in our region up here" co-chair for Issue 8 of the Senior Citizens Committee and CEO of the Area Office on Aging, Billie Johnson said.

The length of the proposed levy is five years, which is the same as the current levy.

For voter comparison, the average dollar amount increase will be around $4 a year. That increase will provide the following new services:

Homecare services to left Lucas County seniors remain independent and at home

Meals to homebound and frail elderly

Services for persons with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia and their caregivers

Medical transportation, home modifications, senior center services/facilities and chore services

RELATED: 50 North raising funds for $6M renovation

RELATED: State seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame