Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition offering free virtual presentations in January

The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition is offering free virtual presentations to raise awareness during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

TOLEDO, Ohio — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition is raising awareness this year by offering free virtual Human Trafficking 101 Presentations throughout the month.

The presentations are targeted to those who have questions about human trafficking or want to learn more about their local coalition.

During these presentations, the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition will introduce its leaders to participants and other members of the anti-human trafficking field.

These presentations will be held each week throughout the month of January. Monday, Jan. 11, is the first day of presentations, available at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can check other presentation dates below:

- Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.

- Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

- Jan, 30 at 10 a.m.

The same educational information will be presented each time, but guests will alternate. Coalition members from various backgrounds will offer up-to-date information about human trafficking and how you can join your local coalition.

You can access the Zoom meeting through this link, keeping in mind the meeting ID is 461 422 5491.

Here is the Zoom link needed to access the presentations:

For more information about the presentations, you can contact Amy LaGesse at (419) 466-2636 or Amy.Lagesse@utoledo.edu.