Lucas County health officials investigating delay in COVID-19 pop-up testing results

The demand was high for COVID-19 testing in Lucas County ahead the Thanksgiving weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some people are waiting quite awhile on coronavirus test results right now.

Results usually take about 72 hours, but a viewer who didn't get his results reached out to WTOL 11.

He was tested at the Lucas County fairgrounds pop-up site nearly two weeks ago.

The health department confirms there is a delay and is looking into why.

"I know there's a number of tests right now that aren't accounted for in the electronic recording system so we're trying to work with Columbus [the Ohio Department of Health] to figure out what's going on," said Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

It's unknown how many test results are affected.

We reached out to Mako Medical, the laboratory that processes the results, and are waiting to hear back.

People are being asked not to call Mako Labs directly as it delays their ability to process testing.

The state health department completed somewhere around 4,500 tests or well over 1,000 per day.

Staff at testing sites were forced to turn people away this time, which wasn't a major issue during the county's previous COVID-19 surge.