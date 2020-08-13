Lucas County health board discussing non-contact sports in today's meeting

On Aug. 6, the board voted to recommend schools begin the year virtually, and for fall sports to be delayed until Oct. 1.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Regional Board of Health is holding a Special Meeting today at 2 p.m. via video to discuss its recommendation for non-contact sports for Lucas County schools. WTOL 11 will stream the meeting online and on our WTOL 11 Facebook page.

This meeting is being held at the same time that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his Thursday address, during which he is expected to announce new protocols regarding professional, high school, and junior high sports the following week. While DeWine acknowledged there are concerns about the viability of a fall sports season at the high school and youth levels, he also said administrators are doing everything they can to make a season safely happen.

On Aug. 6, the Lucas County health board voted to recommend schools begin the year virtually, and for fall sports to be delayed until Oct. 1, as community spread of COVID-19 is still prevalent in the county. As of Wednesday, Lucas County remained on the Level 3 Red Alert of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, meaning that there is the possibility of a high level of exposure to the coronavirus in the county, and under that level, residents are urged to limit activities as much as possible.

On July 30, Toledo Public Schools decided to begin the school year online only and postpone fall sports until Oct. 1, regardless of the color status the district is operating under. The district planned to come to a decision on winter sports on Oct. 1.

Dr. Romules Durant, superintendent of TPS, did not rule out the possibility of moving fall sports to the spring at that time.

"I think it's a great opportunity at the end of the day," said Durant. "If for whatever reason we can't have it in the fall, it's not the end because we're still working to make sure it happens. Because we host our own City League, we have the ability to hold a 10-game schedule along with a championship."

Several other area schools plan to operate under Ohio High School Athletic Association guidelines.

OHSAA GUIDELINES AS OF AUG. 12

Non-contact sport practices and competitive play are permitted

Contact sport practices and intra-team scrimmages are permitted

Contact sport competitive play/scrimmages not permitted

Should contact sports be approved for school vs. school competition, the OHSAA will set COVID-19-related requirements for schools to follow for competitions. The OHSAA will also govern and issue consequences for any potential violations of the requirements as prescribed in OHSAA Bylaw 11 penalties.

OHSAA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 6-GAME SEASON

On Aug. 7, the OHSAA announced that for high school football, it will be moving to a six-game regular season, which is set to begin on Aug. 24. Additionally, all schools will be eligible to participate in this year's postseason, which will begin on Oct. 9, with the State Finals to be held no later than Saturday, Nov. 21.