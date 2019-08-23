SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — It's the newest technology in CPR practices.

So new in fact, Lucas County EMS is one of five agencies across the country testing the product and the first in the Midwest.

It’s designed for patients experiencing cardiac arrest. For years we've been doing CPR while the person lies flat, but for the first time technology will help paramedics elevate the head for better blood flow.

While it may seem like a small change, science is showing it can make a big difference.

"We're talking about bringing people who were flat lined who had no heart function who had nothing going on bringing them back,” said Kim Marie Macygin, an RN and vice president of clinical education at Advanced CPR Solutions. “Not just bringing them alive, but bringing them back to full functioning. That's our goal."



Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death claiming a life every 90 seconds. Springfield Township is one of three local fire departments getting the new technology. Leaders at the department say they are excited about the potential of the new equipment and they know there’s a need for it.

"It's a big deal because sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere at any time to anyone,” said Battalion Chief Dave Moore of the Springfield Township Fire Department. “So, to have this new science and technology available right here, it's going to be close and we're going to be able to get that to that person who is in need very quickly."



Essentially, firefighters will do CPR as they've been trained with a pump and valve. They will just add the new technology which helps consistently position the patient properly while also lifting their head and chest in a timed sequence. This normalizes blood flow to the brain in a way that's never been seen before.



"90% of people who have sudden cardiac arrest out of the hospital either die or can't take care of themselves,” explained Macygin. She also works for the company creating the technology and training Springfield Township crews. “So, we have huge room for improvement. If we can get fresh oxygen and blood delivered to the brain, we know that we're creating an opportunity to improve that 90% death or disability rate."



Lucas County will get seven EleGARD units, three in Springfield Township, three more in Sylcania Township and one in Maumee. As crews are being trained now, they expect to load rigs with the new technology starting September 1.



"We've already seen incredible improvements in out of hospital cardiac arrests here in Lucas County and we think this is going to go even further with giving our community members a better chance of survival," said Battalion Chief Moore.

Lucas County EMS leaders are also working with local hospitals to make sure the know and understand the technology if they encounter it. As the technology is new, trainers say they will monitor how well it works for the three departments and evaluate how to proceed after they see how effective they are in the field on patients in our area.