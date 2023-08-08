Lucas County officials outline new emergency plans 2 months after tornadoes slam region

Lucas County EMA Director Abby Buchhop said the agency is planning improvements after the June 15 tornados.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Abby Buchhop, the director of the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency, said recent severe weather events such as the multiple tornadoes that touched down in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan two months ago have informed the agency about what works well and what needs improvement.

Specifically noting the EF-2 tornado that touched down in Point Place, wreaking havoc that residents are still recovering from, Buchhop said Lucas County EMA did the best they could during unpredictable circumstances. There was also a second tornado in Lucas County on June 15 in Maumee Bay.

"I think the public information that was shared was truly in response to the community needs and priorities that the government was establishing," Bucchop said. "And I think that information was relayed to the public as effectively as they could in different times."

But the tornadoes did shed light on a few holes in their action response plans.

In one instance, Buchhop said that when individuals have limited access to television, radio, internet and cellular data, there needs to be alternate ways to get information out.

"Some future consideration may be an information post, such as a bulletin board within the community that can be updated continuously," she said.

Another concern is that there should be faster ways to get updates on power outages, which is why the Lucas County EMA plans to enter into an agreement with Toledo Edison to ensure more accurate and expedited information.

"Having quick and assessable data from Toledo Edison allows us to best assess the situation going into the future," Buchhop said.

And to better assess damages after a storm, Buchhop said her agency is working with other EMA programs and the National Weather Service to consider the usage of drones in the future.

Lucas County Commissioner Lisa Sobecki said while the city and county work to improve their reaction plans, residents need to do the same.

"I would say that they need to start working for the next storm and being prepared," Sobecki said. "If it's battery in your flashlight, having a different charging station for phones ... [think about] what your personal family plan is. As we work as a county and a city, we need to have the residents think about their personal plans."

The Lucas County Commissioners also noted the efforts of Point Place residents who volunteered their help during the storm. They said their willingness to highlight the community's needs has contributed to the improvements being made.